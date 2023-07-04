Featured in June’s episode of The COVER Review, the full interview with Debbie Kennedy, chief executive of LifeSearch, is now available to watch.
The conversation focuses on the growing importance of the insurtech movement to the protection market, taking into account the need for a change in mindset to embrace new ideas and technology innovations, the likely sources of new entrants focused on disrupting entrenched market participants, where exciting examples of insurtech innovation are taking place outside the UK, and which parts of the customer journey can be most impacted for better outcomes. Watch the full interview below:
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.