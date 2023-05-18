7Advisers: Raising the profile of income protection one video at a time

In early March, the IPTF announced the launch of 7Advisers, its latest project aimed at highlighting important issues faced by advisers and sharing best practices around the importance of IP. The project incorporates seven different financial advisers, with varying degrees of protection experience and knowledge, who post daily videos across social media channels, detailing their thoughts and client encounters. Among the group are an array of motivators and reasoning for joining the project, ranging from a desire to push outside of comfort zones by filming themselves for public viewing...