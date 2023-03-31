Spotlight: Pemphigus vulgaris

Pemphigus Vulgaris (PV) is possibly a condition that many people may not have heard of, but it is a covered condition in some comprehensive serious illness and critical illness policies. It's a relatively rare autoimmune disease and results in painful blistering of the skin and the mucous membranes (mouth, nose throat, genitals). It affects about three people per 100,000 of the population. The name of the condition comes from the Greek word ‘pemphis' (pustule or bubble) and ‘vulgaris' (ordinary or common). It was apparently first described by Hippocrates (460-370 BC) as being a ‘terri...