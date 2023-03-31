Spotlight: Pemphigus vulgaris

Vitality's John Downes examines the history, variations, symptoms and underwriting considerations of Pemphigus Vulgaris
Pemphigus Vulgaris (PV) is possibly a condition that many people may not have heard of, but it is a covered condition in some comprehensive serious illness and critical illness policies. It's a relatively rare autoimmune disease and results in painful blistering of the skin and the mucous membranes (mouth, nose throat, genitals). It affects about three people per 100,000 of the population. The name of the condition comes from the Greek word ‘pemphis' (pustule or bubble) and ‘vulgaris' (ordinary or common). It was apparently first described by Hippocrates (460-370 BC) as being a ‘terri...
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.