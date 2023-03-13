The Rising Stars of Protection: Ben Cohoon

Ben joined Cirencester Friendly in January 2022 as a finance administrator, before moving to the distribution side of the business in November. "Ben has shown a great deal of willingness since joining the role, he has been extremely proactive and confident in his approach. He adapts his approach accordingly in all scenarios to ensure the best outcome for the society is achieved," says Jessica Vitale, head of distribution operations at Cirencester Friendly. "Ben is enormously driven to accomplish his career goals and proves this everyday with his determination to succeed in his new rol...