The Rising Stars of Protection: Leyth Zayed

Leyth Zayed joined Vita in January 2022 as a protection specialist and has collected a number of internal awards since taking on the role, including Best Converter of Mortgage Referrals 2022. "Leyth is a rare breed. He has absolute belief in his ability to learn, adapt, evolve and inspire, then goes on to deliver what the company needs from him, which is outstanding customer outcomes," says Steve Davey, head of protection and general insurance at Vita. "It's very easy to become consumed with the potential earnings you can achieve within this industry, however Leyth continues to perfec...