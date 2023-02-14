The Rising Stars of Protection: Leyth Zayed

COVER talks to Vita’s Leyth Zayed about his experience so far as a protection adviser and the wider industry.
Leyth Zayed joined Vita in January 2022 as a protection specialist and has collected a number of internal awards since taking on the role, including Best Converter of Mortgage Referrals 2022. "Leyth is a rare breed. He has absolute belief in his ability to learn, adapt, evolve and inspire, then goes on to deliver what the company needs from him, which is outstanding customer outcomes," says Steve Davey, head of protection and general insurance at Vita. "It's very easy to become consumed with the potential earnings you can achieve within this industry, however Leyth continues to perfec...
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.