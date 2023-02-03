Does ChatGPT understand the protection market?

Cost of living, IP and product complexity

John Brazier
clock • 5 min read

COVER puts ChatGPT to the test to find out just how well the artificial intelligence-based chatbot can answer questions about the protection industry and the challenges the space is working under.

COVER: Should protection insurance always be taken out through a financial adviser? ChatGPT: Taking out protection insurance through a financial adviser has several benefits, including: Expert Advice: A financial adviser can provide expert advice on the best type of protection insurance to meet an individual's specific needs and circumstances. Tailored Recommendations: A financial adviser can assess an individual's financial situation and provide tailored recommendations on the amount and type of coverage required, taking into account factors such as income, debts, and dependants....

To continue reading this article...

Join Cover

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor at COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

Ware, Lowe & Garcia join IPTF Steering Group

Darren Lee: What could facial recognition do for underwriting?

More on Technology

iPipeline to power financial education platform Thrive Money
Technology

iPipeline to power financial education platform Thrive Money

Targeted at young consumers

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 26 January 2023 • 2 min read
Candid acquires insurtech Anorak
Technology

Candid acquires insurtech Anorak

Insurance distributor confirms acquisition

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 25 January 2023 • 1 min read
Raiys snaps up The Healthy Employee
Technology

Raiys snaps up The Healthy Employee

Wellbeing technology provider expands

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 23 January 2023 • 2 min read