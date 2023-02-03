Does ChatGPT understand the protection market?

COVER: Should protection insurance always be taken out through a financial adviser? ChatGPT: Taking out protection insurance through a financial adviser has several benefits, including: Expert Advice: A financial adviser can provide expert advice on the best type of protection insurance to meet an individual's specific needs and circumstances. Tailored Recommendations: A financial adviser can assess an individual's financial situation and provide tailored recommendations on the amount and type of coverage required, taking into account factors such as income, debts, and dependants....