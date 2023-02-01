Spotlight: Alcohol misuse

January 2023 was ‘Love Your Liver' awareness month and many people also took on the challenge of ‘Dry January', often in an attempt to compensate in some way for any excesses of the festive season and high consumption of alcohol often associated with it. With this in mind, it seems like the opportune time to have a closer look at the impact of alcohol use and misuse. The use of alcohol dates back thousands of years, with alcoholic drinks thought to exist in China as far back as 7,000 BC. The Babylonians (present day Iraq) worshipped a wine goddess, and ancient Greek literature is full...