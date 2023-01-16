Vulnerable customers twice as likely to struggle with mental health during cost of living crisis

Calendar dates, like Blue Monday, continue to raise awareness of how prevalent mental health issues are and how important it is to recognise the impact they can have on a person's ability to manage day to day activities. In fact, the FCA highlighted that mental health conditions or illnesses are key characteristics of vulnerability, and need to be identified and taken into account when engaging with customers who have these characteristics. Our recent research shows that nearly one in four UK adults (23%) struggled with their mental health in the last 12 months. Among those who were a...