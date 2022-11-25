Hannah Gurga: A Blueprint for the future of DE&I

“Our industry has made a start, but there’s still work to do”

Following the launch of its Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) Blueprint strategy, the Association of British Insurers’ (ABI) director general, Hannah Gurga, explains why the framework is needed throughout the insurance industry and what’s long-term objectives are.

Improving diversity, equity and inclusion in the insurance and long-term savings industry is not a ‘nice to do'. It's a must. A workforce that reflects the diverse society that we serve paves the way for more creative and innovative thinking. It paves the way for better, more informed decision making. And it paves the way for happier, more engaged employees. As an industry, we recognise that we need to do more and we are committed to taking action. This week, I was proud to unveil our DEI Blueprint. The first of its kind in the financial sector, setting out a three-year plan to drive ...

