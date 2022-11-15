Kelly Bird is principal and protection adviser at Protex Financial. Launched in May 2021 with partner Simon Walton, the broker offers insurance, mortgage and general insurance advice. "We wanted to make a young vibe, quite fun and fresh, because we want to attract the younger generation as both clients and potential people to bring into this part of our team in the future," she explains. COVER talks to Kelly about making protection more tangible for consumers, creating more education for general public about the range of protection products available, and taking an unconventional rout...