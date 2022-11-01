The 25 Champions of Protection: Andrew Wibberley

Andrew Wibberley is director of Alea Risk, having previously worked at reinsurers and insurers in and around the underwriting space. As an independent consultant, he's worked with insurers, distributors, charities and tech companies to improve existing processes and propositions and introduce new ideas to help more people get protected. He was an original member of the Access To Insurance group and led the Underwriting Trust and Transparency workstream before becoming co-chair of the Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) in 2021. What achievement are you most proud of from your career i...