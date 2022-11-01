The 25 Champions of Protection: Deepak Jobanputra

Deepak Jobanputra is an actuary with over 30 years' experience in the life insurance industry across a range of life companies and reinsurers in the UK market. Deepak joined Vitality at its inception as one of its first employees back in 2007 and led the design and delivery of its innovative products and was the managing director of the life business. In May 2021 Deepak was appointed chief sustainability officer for Vitality and is currently leading the implementation of this strategy across the UK Group. What achievement are you most proud of from your career in protection? I've ...