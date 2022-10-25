Peter Hamilton: Heir of the iDOG

The dog in question is the insurance Day Of Giving (iDOG for short), run by Insurance United Against Dementia. It's on 1 December, but anyone going to the COVER Excellence Awards ceremony on 1 November will hear more about how we have the opportunity to create a lasting legacy. Insurance United Against Dementia (IUAD) is an Alzheimer's Society movement created and championed by the insurance industry, and so far it's raised a staggering £7 million, on its way to a target of £10 million. Most of that has so far come from the general insurance side of the business. The money raised is b...