Peter Hamilton: Heir of the iDOG

"Alzheimer’s Society believe that 209,600 people will develop dementia this year"

clock • 5 min read

Peter Hamilton, head of market engagement at Zurich UK, reviews the importance of the Insurance Day of Giving (iDOG), run by Insurance United Against Dementia (IUAD), in helping to support not just those living with dementia, but the families impacted by the condition.

The dog in question is the insurance Day Of Giving (iDOG for short), run by Insurance United Against Dementia. It's on 1 December, but anyone going to the COVER Excellence Awards ceremony on 1 November will hear more about how we have the opportunity to create a lasting legacy. Insurance United Against Dementia (IUAD) is an Alzheimer's Society movement created and championed by the insurance industry, and so far it's raised a staggering £7 million, on its way to a target of £10 million. Most of that has so far come from the general insurance side of the business. The money raised is b...

To continue reading this article...

Join Cover

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

More on Regulation

COVER Protection & Health Summit 2022: One week to go!
Adviser / Broking

COVER Protection & Health Summit 2022: One week to go!

Championing Positive Change

COVER
clock 25 October 2022 • 2 min read
Rishi Sunak wins race to become next prime minister
Regulation

Rishi Sunak wins race to become next prime minister

Following resignation of Liz Truss

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 24 October 2022 • 1 min read
CII appoints new chair to Independent Review Pool
Regulation

CII appoints new chair to Independent Review Pool

Professor Jane Jarman takes role

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 24 October 2022 • 1 min read