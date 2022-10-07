Spotlight: Pancreatitis

The word pancreas derives from the Greek ‘pankreas', meaning literally, ‘all flesh'. The pancreas is a pear-shaped organ weighing about 80g, located in the upper abdomen. Its function is to make juices for the digestive system as well as hormones such as insulin. The digestive juices help the body to process food and break down fats. These juices are known as exocrine juices (secreted into a ductal system rather than directly into the bloodstream). The pancreas also has endocrine cells ...