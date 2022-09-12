Value Added Services - Mental Health: Square pegs and round holes

“It is inappropriate and potentially dangerous to shoehorn an individual into a generic treatment plan”

clock • 4 min read
Value Added Services - Mental Health: Square pegs and round holes

In the fifth of a series of articles for COVER, Square Health's Steve Casey examines the evolving role of value added services when it comes to supporting the mental health and wellbeing of policyholders.

It is well documented that there has been a huge increase in the number of people with concerns about their mental health and wellbeing, especially during the pandemic. Earlier this year, the British Medical Journal reported that in England during 2021, we saw a record 4.3 million people referred to mental health services. One in four people will experience a mental health problem every year. It is also recognised that mental health can be a complex issue; it encompasses our psychologic...

To continue reading this article...

Join Cover

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

More on Critical Illness

Debbie Kennedy: Will Covid-19 be the death of underwriting?
Underwriting

Debbie Kennedy: Will Covid-19 be the death of underwriting?

“Our revaluation of the way we underwrite may need to be accelerated”

Debbie Kennedy
clock 07 September 2022 • 3 min read
Spotlight: Rheumatoid Arthritis
Underwriting

Spotlight: Rheumatoid Arthritis

"It’s likely that exclusions will be applied in many instances"

John Downes
clock 26 August 2022 • 5 min read
Alun Beynon, Head of Intermediary Protection Distribution, Scottish Widows
Individual Protection

Industry Voice: Why Protection Matters

Scottish Widows' Alun Beynon looks at why advisers should be discussing it with their clients

Alun Beynon, Head of Intermediary Protection Distribution, Scottish Widows
clock 22 August 2022 • 2 min read