The Rising Stars of Protection: Claudie Francis

“What's really brilliant about protection is that you can see how it changes lives”

John Brazier
clock • 6 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Claudie Francis

COVER speaks to Claudie Francis from iPipeline about her experiences so far as a junior product manager and the wider protection industry.

Claudie Francis joined iPipeline in October 2020 within its customer services team, before moving on to the role of junior product manager earlier this year. "Claudie brings energy, passion and a fresh perspective to the team," says Paul Yates, product strategy director at iPipeline. "She has already made a lasting impression through her customer focus and understanding, willingness to challenge and ability to think differently. She's a huge asset, one we're delighted to nurture through...

To continue reading this article...

Join Cover

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor, COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

Queen Elizabeth II dies after 70 years on the throne

Zurich launches intermediary portal for group life, income protection

More on Group Protection

Zurich launches intermediary portal for group life, income protection
Group Protection

Zurich launches intermediary portal for group life, income protection

Provides quotes for SME group clients

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 08 September 2022 • 1 min read
Gosia Bowling: Why family mental health is important to your workplace
Group Protection

Gosia Bowling: Why family mental health is important to your workplace

"Returning to the routines and rules of school can be a huge shift for children"

Gosia Bowling
clock 02 September 2022 • 3 min read
Early intervention cutting employee recovery times: Healix
Group Protection

Early intervention cutting employee recovery times: Healix

Improvement of 80%

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 01 September 2022 • 1 min read