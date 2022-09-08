The Rising Stars of Protection: Claudie Francis

Claudie Francis joined iPipeline in October 2020 within its customer services team, before moving on to the role of junior product manager earlier this year. "Claudie brings energy, passion and a fresh perspective to the team," says Paul Yates, product strategy director at iPipeline. "She has already made a lasting impression through her customer focus and understanding, willingness to challenge and ability to think differently. She's a huge asset, one we're delighted to nurture through...