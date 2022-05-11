The Rising Stars of Protection: Karla Edwards

Karla Edwards founded The Protection Parent in January last year and has quickly established a strong social media presence through viral videos. She was the winner of the Rising Star award at the COVER Women in Protection & Health Awards 2022. "I was so happy to win this award, as it means people are recognising my efforts to be different," she said of winning the accolade. COVER speaks to Karla about the importance of advisers being seen as human beings, her love of creating awareness of...