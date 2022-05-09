Mental health disclosures during a pandemic

Rewind to 2019; remember it well? A time when no-one had heard of Coronavirus, certainly not until the end of the year at least. Simpler times weren't they? They certainly feel like it now. But despite the stresses of lockdown, the pandemic forced the protection industry to look at its products and processes and how we could improve, and in many cases, speed up developments and transactions. During 2019, and as part of our commitment to improved access to insurance for all of their customers,...