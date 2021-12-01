Spotlight: Alcohol & Liver Disease

It's that time of the year, when our thoughts start turning towards end of year festivities where the consumption of alcohol can feature quite prominently. Alcohol in one way or another plays a prominent part in society, for good or bad. It's central to some of our more cherished rituals but we also know it can also cause harm. In England & Wales, misuse of alcohol accounted for about 10,000 deaths and 35% of all A&E attendances in 2018. It is a major factor in about 30% of all suicides...