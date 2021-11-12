From IFA to the 'inside': Reflections of three decades in the dental market

Peter Dunn has worked with the dental profession as an IFA for more than 30 years, where he's seen the dental market change in its engagement with intermediaries. He reflects on his journey and the importance of relationships, as he chose working with income protection provider Dentists’ Provident from the ‘inside’ over an early retirement.
"As an IFA I've always seen the benefit of using a specialist provider. It's reassuringly reliable and something the dental profession is very keen on," says Peter Dunn. His liaison with dentists started in 1988 when he was headhunted to start a financial offshoot to an accountancy firm specialising in the dental profession. The dental sector accounted for 80% of his client base and as a director of a chartered IFA practice he successfully grew this side of the business. Just over a year ago,...
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Exclusive access to our fortnightly Protection insight mini-podcast.
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.