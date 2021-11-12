From IFA to the 'inside': Reflections of three decades in the dental market

"As an IFA I've always seen the benefit of using a specialist provider. It's reassuringly reliable and something the dental profession is very keen on," says Peter Dunn. His liaison with dentists started in 1988 when he was headhunted to start a financial offshoot to an accountancy firm specialising in the dental profession. The dental sector accounted for 80% of his client base and as a director of a chartered IFA practice he successfully grew this side of the business. Just over a year ago,...