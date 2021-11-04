The Rising Stars of Protection: Zuky Edgar

Zuky Edgar joined LifeSearch in May last year as a customer acquisition executive and has worked across various marketing projects for the intermediary over the past 18 months. "Zuky really is a rising star within LifeSearch's marketing team. Incredibly hard working and smart, she is a considered and calm voice within marketing, and when she speaks everyone listens," said Emma Walker, chief marketing officer at LifeSearch. "With a fresh perspective on protection, she really is an up-and-coming...