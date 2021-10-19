Spotlight: Gynaecological cancers

The word ‘gynaecology' comes from the Greek words ‘gyne' meaning ‘woman/female' and ‘logia', meaning ‘the study of'. Gynaecology is defined by the Oxford English Dictionary as ‘the branch of physiology and medicine which deals with the functions and diseases specific to women and girls, especially those affecting the reproductive system'. In the UK, approximately 21,000 women are diagnosed with a gynaecological cancer every year. What is Gynaecological cancer? There are five types of gynaecological...