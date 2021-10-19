Spotlight: Gynaecological cancers

Vitality's John Downes examines the history, variations, symptoms and underwriting considerations of gynaecological cancers.
The word ‘gynaecology' comes from the Greek words ‘gyne' meaning ‘woman/female' and ‘logia', meaning ‘the study of'. Gynaecology is defined by the Oxford English Dictionary as ‘the branch of physiology and medicine which deals with the functions and diseases specific to women and girls, especially those affecting the reproductive system'. In the UK, approximately 21,000 women are diagnosed with a gynaecological cancer every year. What is Gynaecological cancer? There are five types of gynaecological...
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Exclusive access to our fortnightly Protection insight mini-podcast.
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.