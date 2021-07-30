Spotlight: Abnormal Heart Rhythms

In recent years, we've seen a number of high-profile incidents of on-field collapses, particularly involving professional sportspeople. The most recent example is that of the Denmark and former Tottenham Hotspur footballer, Christian Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest while playing for his country in the Euro 2020 championship last month. Another famous example is that of Fabrice Muamba, the former Bolton Wanderers player who collapsed during a match in 2012. Both of the above survived....