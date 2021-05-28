SPOTLIGHT: Diabetes mellitus
Ahead of Diabetes Awareness Week
Vitality's John Downes examines the history, symptoms and underwriting considerations of diabetes ahead of Diabetes Awareness Week (14-20 June)
In last month's article, we looked at a number of endocrine disorders such as, Cushing's disease, Addison's disease and diabetes insipidus. Diabetes mellitus - or just diabetes as it's more commonly referred to - is also an endocrine disorder and one which underwriters encounter far more often than those conditions discussed last month. With Diabetes Awareness week coming up in June (14 - 20) it seemed like an opportune moment to look at this condition in more detail. Diabetes is derived from...
More on Underwriting
Royal London latest insurer to remove Covid underwriting restrictions
Effective immediately
Aviva updates Covid restrictions on individual protection
With immediate effect
AMII data initiative receives industry green light
Personal data transfer
All content from COVER Claims & Underwriting Innovation Forum now available on demand
Evolution, not revolution
Spotlight: Endocrine disorders
'A complex network of glands that produce and release hormones'