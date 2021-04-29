Text mining: The next frontier of underwriting technology

Exploring new ground

Text mining: The next frontier of underwriting technology
  • Chris Monaghan
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

UnderwriteMe's senior marketing manager, Chris Monaghan explains text mining and how the technology can be applied to the underwriting process

2020 was a year of learning for all of us. Covid-19, furlough, banana bread and how to wear face masks all adding to the ‘Things That I Learned From 2020' list. Beyond that, many people used the time back from the commute to re-engage with a fitness regime or tried to pick up a language - Duolingo is still sending me daily reminders to practise my Portuguese. But when I heard about Text Mining I said: "Ooooh that sounds clever." My late dad gave me the same response when I first described email...

To continue reading...

More on Underwriting