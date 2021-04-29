Text mining: The next frontier of underwriting technology

Access to insurance has been one of the protection industry’s primary focus points since BIBA introduced the agreement to help make protection insurance more widely available in January last year. While much good work has been done to further the cause, there is still a long way to go before signposting can be considered as a common practise. This webinar, in partnership with Royal London and featuring a cross-section of expert speakers, will examine some of the key elements of protection insurance signposting, including the role of communication between insurers and intermediaries, how industry participants can access the right information to signpost effectively, and the growing recognition of mental health challenges for access to insurance.

Date: 05 May 2021

