Case Study: Supporting Long Covid

RedArc managing director, Christine Husbands, discusses the case of Long Covid-sufferer Sarah and how physical, mental and financial support services were provided

When we heard about a new virus in China early last year, little did we imagine we'd see such a huge impact across the world. Sadly, too many lives have been lost too soon and millions of others have been affected in countless ways, many of which will go on for several years. Sometimes the individuals can get lost in the statistics, but supporting people every day throughout this pandemic, I thought it was important to share what this looks like in practice. Many insurers, advisers and employers...