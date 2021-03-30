SPOTLIGHT: Parkinson's disease

Ahead of World Parkinson's Day

  • Joh Downes
Vitality's John Downes examines the history, symptoms and underwriting considerations of Parkinsons disease

With the 11th of April marking World Parkinson's Day, we have taken a closer look at Parkinson's disease and Parkinsonism in this month's Spotlight article. Parkinson's disease is a condition in which parts of the brain become progressively damaged over a period of time. The main symptoms are involuntary shaking of particular parts of the body (a tremor), slow movement, and stiff and inflexible muscles. Initially, the most likely symptom of Parkinson's disease is tremors, which usually affects...

