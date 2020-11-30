Unexpected side effects: Viral innovation
'The pandemic has been the biggest driver of more online processes'
In light of increasing pressure on life trusts, Ruth Gilbert notes Covid’s unforeseen consequences
The mortality (and morbidity) effects of Covid-19 on underwriting and claims have already been thoroughly discussed. As have the effects of social distancing on reduced mental and physical health. Hopefully the latter will be temporary. But social distancing's positive effects on how we conduct new business and claims are largely here to stay and are likely to continue to build momentum. Smoothing the death claim experience for claimants already facing heartbreak and stress is a case in point....
