SPOTLIGHT: Chronic kidney disease
'High risk' from an underwriting perspective
Vitality’s John Downes takes a look at the underwriting considerations for chronic kidney disease
In last month's Spotlight, we looked at urological diseases including kidney stones and prostate disease. This month, we'll continue the urological theme but instead focus on chronic kidney disease (CKD) and finish off with two commonly encountered conditions in medical screening. The conditions we covered last month are normally treated by specialists known as urologists, whereas chronic kidney diseases are treated by specialists called nephrologists - so called because nephrons are an important...
