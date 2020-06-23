SPOTLIGHT: Bleeding disorders
John Downes explores haemophilia and von Willebrand disease
Bleeding disorders are a relatively rare condition in the UK and world, and whilst most people will have heard of haemophilia there are a range of different disorders of the blood that affect people. Bleeding disorders can best be described as a condition where the body is unable to form a proper blood clot. Individuals with bleeding disorders can therefore bleed for longer following injuries, trauma, surgery and even menstruation. Sometimes the bleeding is spontaneous, without a known or identifiable...
