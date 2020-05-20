Are we doing enough to support financial advisers?

During Mental Health Awareness Week, RedArc’s Christine Husbands offers some coping and resilience tips

There is no doubt that we are living through a world crisis, these are unprecedented times for our generation, so it's not surprising that many of us will be experiencing unusual or heightened feelings such as anxiety, sadness, powerlessness, guilt and many more. We must remember that these feelings are normal human reactions to an extreme situation and not in themselves a mental health condition. Inevitably, everyone will be feeling the impact, either of the virus itself or the many consequences,...