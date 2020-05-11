CURA CASE STUDY: A history of bulimia and alcohol dependency

The case of Mr E, who applied for protection after having numerous applications declined by insurers

In the latest video from CuraVision, I am focusing upon a client of ours who came to us with a number of medical disclosures. Eric needed support in applying for protection insurance after having previous applications declined by a number of insurers. Eric had a long history of bulimia and alcohol dependency. He had spent many years in recovery from these conditions, but he had found that insurers were not prepared to offer him terms of cover. His alcohol dependency had led to cirrhosis of the...