INTRODUCING… COVER Deskflix

We invite you to become part of our new virtual event series you can attend anywhere - Deskflix

Today's workforce is no longer tied to office locations and there is a need for information like never before. In a remote-working world, fresh opportunities are emerging to engage with potential clients and industry stakeholders without physically meeting them. COVER is an expert in online events, with a proven capability for generating live audiences and digital audience engagement - at scale. We invite you to become part of our new virtual event series Deskflix - kicking off season one with:...