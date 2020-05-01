SPOTLIGHT: Diseases of the liver

Considering the underwriting risk of hepatitis and alcoholic liver disease

This month we are focusing on diseases of the liver, specifically on the two conditions most commonly encountered in underwriting - namely hepatitis and alcoholic liver disease. The latter in particular has become an increasing cause of claims and, indeed, is often only discovered at claim stage. The liver The liver is a quite remarkable and resilient organ, with the ability to regenerate its own tissue even after surgical removal or chemical injury. In appearance, it is a reddish-brown, wedge-shaped...