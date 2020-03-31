COVER WFH Diaries #5: Emma Thomson (and Molly)
'Stay hydrated'
British Friendly product strategist gives us a tour of her remote working camper van
Emma Thomson has set up a temporary office on her driveway to enjoy the sunshine and say hello to the neighbours while she works from home during coronavirus. In the latest WFH diary she shows us around and introduces us to her cocker spaniel Molly. Emma also gives tells her top tips for remote working. Watch the video below.
