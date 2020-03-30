SPOTLIGHT: Respiratory diseases & COVID-19
The underwriting impact for those at most risk of the pandemic
Last month we focused on the underwriting impact of COVID-19 and the family of coronaviruses for the purposes of this column. Now, as the impact of COVID-19 continues to dominate the news, we look at some of those who are most vulnerable to the virus - focusing specifically on respiratory conditions. At the time of writing, there are 19,522 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the UK and 1,228 reported deaths. The number is increasing every day and some estimates suggest the majority of the UK population...
More on Underwriting
Medical Screening Solutions designs remote screening service
Amid coronavirus
Insurers 'must find alternative ways' to underwrite applicants
During COVID-19
Aviva stops requesting medical evidence due to coronavirus
To ease strain on NHS
Peter Maynard: The great vaping debate
Smoking, vaping and non-smoking
Highlights from the COVER Mental Health & Wellbeing Summit
At 99 City Road conference centre
Back to Top