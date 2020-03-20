CURA CASE STUDY: Arranging cover for a client with OCD
Curavision ABCs
Mrs O, who has a history of obsessive compulsive disorder, came to Cura looking for mortgage protection
Having just attended as a speaker at the COVER Mental Health & Wellbeing Summit, it's only natural that this week's video is on this topic. Mental health comes in many different forms and it's incredibly important to treat every person as an individual. The trigger for one person's anxiety could be completely different to someone else's. Anxiety for one person may be self-managed with breathing techniques and meditation, for another it could have become so overwhelming that they tried to hurt...
