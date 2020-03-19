SCOR issues COVID-19 call to action

SCOR’s executive committee calls upon organisations and individuals to help slow down coronavirus

Dear friends and trusted partners, On March 11, the World Health Organisation declared the outbreak of COVID-19 a "global pandemic". These are alarming words. Like many of you in this industry, we have looked at many models of pandemics over the years. It feels very surreal to find ourselves in the middle of one. In this situation, as in any crisis, it can be hard for people to know what to do and what to expect. Flooded with information and different opinions, we wonder if we are being too...