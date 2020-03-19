SCOR issues COVID-19 call to action
Open letter to industry
SCOR’s executive committee calls upon organisations and individuals to help slow down coronavirus
Dear friends and trusted partners, On March 11, the World Health Organisation declared the outbreak of COVID-19 a "global pandemic". These are alarming words. Like many of you in this industry, we have looked at many models of pandemics over the years. It feels very surreal to find ourselves in the middle of one. In this situation, as in any crisis, it can be hard for people to know what to do and what to expect. Flooded with information and different opinions, we wonder if we are being too...
More on Individual Protection
COVER Podcast #5: Grief in conversation
Recorded live at the COVER Mental Health & Wellbeing Summit
COVER Mental Health & Wellbeing Summit: Key takeaways
Jennifer Wallis lays out what we learnt at our recent mental health event
Prime Minister pledges to protect renters and enhance sick pay
Amid coronavirus crisis
UK insurance giants stop sale of new travel cover
Amid coronavirus crisis
Adam Saville: Out of every crisis comes opportunity
Five things to cling onto