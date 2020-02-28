Sourcing life insurance for people with heart conditions
At the end of National Heart Month
A Moneysworth case study for advisers
Did you know that there are 7.4 million people living with heart and circulatory diseases in the UK? [1] Or that 27% of all UK deaths are due to heart and circulatory diseases? [2] With figures as startling as these, it follows that most advisers working in the UK - irrespective of whether they arrange protection insurance or not - will have clients who have heart conditions. Furthermore, the FCA's recent Sector Views report indicates there are currently 15 million people living in the UK with...
