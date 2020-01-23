Lloyds Banking Group CEO speaks out about burnout

António Horta-Osorio’s stress and insomnia became so bad he had to take eight weeks off, BBC reports

The chief executive officer (CEO) of Lloyds Banking Group has warned people about the risks of stress and burnout.

In a BBC online video, António Horta-Osorio shared his own personal story in which he explained that the bank was in ‘a very weak position' following the financial crisis. This led him to lose sleep due to stress, which became so bad that he burned out and had to take eight weeks off work to recover.

According to the BBC, this episode transformed his approach to work. He said: "It's really important to combine peak performance for a significant period of time, with moments of rest, when you can recover, when you can regenerate yourself."

He also said "protect your sleep" to ensure a sustainable working life in the long-term. Watch the video below.