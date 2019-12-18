How the insurance industry can help itself & society

To encourage the government to view insurer products and services as part of the disability and inclusivity solution, the sector needs to get its own house in order first

Nothing kills credibility faster than not practicing what is preached. A bit like Facebook promising to protect its users' data. Or Volkswagen promoting eco-friendly cars. Disconnects always get caught and result in heavy penalties in terms of internal and external credibility, reputation and business impact.

Is the insurance industry at risk of falling into the "do as I say, not as I do" trap when it comes to disability and inclusivity? Let's look at the facts.

Of the 15,000+ corporate members of the Department for Work & Pension's (DWPs) Disability Confident programme - the first step to becoming a disability friendly employer - only a handful from the insurance industry are at ‘leadership' level, says Johnny Timpson, protection specialist and cabinet office disability champion for the insurance industry and profession.

The group risk and individual protection industries should champion being a part of Disability Confident

The more companies from the insurance sector that rise to the challenge, the bigger the industry voice at government level. Why is this needed? Because government and industry goals are symbiotic.

You scratch my back...

The government has targets to get people with disabilities - seen or unseen - into employment. And, at the same time, the industry is trying to set out its stall to be a manufacturer of protection products and solutions to help employers manage the risk being transferred to them by the state: in terms of physical, mental and financial health.

"In order for us to ask the government to help us promote the uptake of protection products in the way it did for pensions with auto enrolment, for instance, thereby helping to also meet state targets, the group risk and individual protection industries should champion being a part of Disability Confident," adds Timpson.

"At the moment, insurers are trailing the banks and the retailers in terms of involvement in this programme.

"With a number of insurers at leadership level, we can say to the DWP that we need a voice in driving this forward. First, we need to be employing more disabled people, we need more disability friendly employee practices as well as customer service practices. In short, we need to do a lot more for the 17.2% of the working age population that have a disability."

If mental health policies and practices across corporate UK provide any kind of yardstick, there's a long road to travel yet.

The disconnect

Just one in 10 (9%) organisations have a standalone mental health policy for employees, according to the CIPD's 2019 Health and Well-being at Work report. Surprising, when you consider that stress is a main cause of short-term and long-term absence, as reported by 47% and 54% of employers respectively in the CIPD survey.

For the insurance sector at least, who exist to protect customers against health risks, there's clearly a disconnect here in terms of practising what they preach.

The group income protection (IP) market has recognised that it has a potentially huge role to play in terms of helping improve support for disability and inclusivity in the UK. Group IP is inclusive insofar as existing conditions are covered. What's more, the added-value benefits - and all the preventive and rehabilitative advantages afforded - are generally extended to whole workforces as well as their families even if only a proportion of employees are insured. That said, uptake remains low at under 10% of the entire UK workforce.

Seen but not heard

Industry body GRiD recently expressed "disappointment" that the role played by group IP in helping to manage sickness absence and employee return-to-work support wasn't recognised as part of government work and health consultation Health is everyone's business: Proposals to reduce ill health-related job loss.

As reported in Cover, GRiD agreed with provider criticisms that the consultation was too narrowly focused on the role played by traditional occupational health services "ignoring the wealth of experience of a wide range of other providers".

The individual income protection market could also play a big role. But the state benefits system is currently structured in a way that disadvantages those responsible enough to take out their own protection. To date, concerns on this raised to government seem to have fallen on deaf ears.

In both respects - group and individual - the industry would hold a lot more sway where it really matters if they took a leadership role on all these matters, says Timpson. "We should be employing more people with disabilities and supporting the Disability Confident programme," he says.

"As with gender pay gap reporting, we need to be more transparent and report on what we're doing to support our own people with disabilities - seen or unseen. We should be leading on this."

If trends around gender and CEO pay gap reporting are anything to go by, the requirement for mandatory reporting on inclusivity policies and practices could be just around the corner. "We know in terms of trends that the next group employers will be asked to gather data on and demonstrate inclusivity will be disability," says Charlene Overend, head of partnerships at Purple. "Anyone doing this now is already ahead of the curve. We can say with confidence that the requirement is coming, we just don't know when."

The Disability Confident programme

Disability Confident is free to access and can be self-led or support provided by organisations such as Purple. Those that sign up work through various self-assessment levels focused on employee and employer practices until they reach leadership level. At this stage, Purple gets involved to validate that they're doing the things they say they're doing. In short, as explained by Purple's Charlene Overend: "It's a good starter to show that you're committed to being disability friendly, you've identified the gaps and put action plans in place. It also says to the outside world that you will recruit and retain from the disabled community."

The CII and disability charity Scope recently published a good practice guide for employers in the insurance sector. It looks at how the industry should collaborate to help improve access to careers in insurance for all, but especially those colleagues with a disability - seen or unseen.