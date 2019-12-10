A DECADE OF UNDERWRITING: Into the future

Andrew Wibberley casts his eyes over 10 years of protection underwriting - and takes a look forward

This was the decade in which we lived in the future - as on 21 October 2015 we enjoyed the date that was leapt forward to in Back to the Future. Sadly we saw no hoverboards, and in reality, to the outside world, the underwriting landscape has barely changed throughout the decade.

Ten years ago I was involved in a 2020 vision event (back when the phrasing was still original!). My memories of that were of much talk of underwriting from a USB stick, the relationship between genetics and underwriting and the predicted demise of the underwriter. No-one at that event predicted that the hot topics in 2019 would be mental health and e-cigarettes!

Considering what happened to those three predicted changing areas is instructive:

On underwriting using electronic data records - the tech has transformed - my seven year old is as confused by a USB stick as he would be by a floppy disk - but the use of this in underwriting remains a specialist play rather than transformative for the masses.

Genetics has not yet had a major impact on underwriting. Much time is spent discussing it, and there is no doubt that at some point it will fundamentally change the insurance landscape - but the impact is slower than we imagined.

The underwriter is evolving rather than disappearing! Development underwriters used to be pseudo doctors with immense medical knowledge. They now blend this knowledge with tech and data scientist skills to understand and react to the various sources of data they have to improve their underwriting propositions.

Ten years on and, for the most competitively priced and fullest cover products, long application processes of over 30 questions are still usually asked - there has not been that AI or predictive underwriting breakthrough to change that. When more medical evidence is required the process still often reverts to a paper GPR, meaning the process can take months rather than minutes.

Innovation

Look closer and if we can't see hoverboards on our streets maybe we can at least see Segways on city tours - a sign of change though not always obviously for the better.

Over the last decade the number of people accepted immediately by a system has doubled from just over 30% to over 60% (source: Swiss Re Underwriting Watch 2019). There has been significant change in what's available and who is using what in the underwriting engine market. Only three major insurers are using the same underwriting engine now that they were in 2012 - and these three and others have all invested in improving those systems for maximum performance. This change has enabled better comparison of underwriting to be made and more transparency around what insurers do what in underwriting.

In the early years, the improvement in systems and requirements around treating customers fairly led to a push for consistency and efficiency. Proving that you treat people consistently is easier than showing you treat them fairly, which meant the urge for repeatable decisions and processes got support from both operational and compliance perspectives.

Standard acceptance rates have reduced - fewer than eight in 10 applicants today receive an offer on this basis. There are many reasons for this, and clearly the overall health of the (on average) older people applying for insurance is a factor. However we should also acknowledge that the disparity in process and price to underwrite grows starker with the pace of implemented innovation and efficiency around standard lives, greater than the equivalent developments for non-standard lives. This has meant that for many insurers getting evidence for people who will either receive a high rating or be declined due to their medical history is deemed not economically viable.

Ain't no mountain high enough

There have been mountains overcome that looking back seem like molehills - Test Achats and the Gender Directive belong back in those rose-tinted warm London Olympics, pre-referendum times.

Equally, things that were set to change the way things are done didn't (quite). The false dawn of subject access reports threatened to transform the way underwriting was done, and much of the logic may yet be used if and when medical records are more readily available to be shared by a customer - but for now they are a footnote in underwriting evolution.

Fundamental changes to the way we underwrite have been developed and implemented - initially through diabetes products where the applicant provides new information annually and is rewarded if they show ongoing control of their condition. More creative solutions around exclusions and ratings are also now emerging to try and enable more people to get affordable cover.

And what about the customer?

The application questions remain pretty similar. No-one has come up with a better way to predict when someone will die or be sick, than by asking them some questions about their medical history, hobbies, occupation and travel.

Around 500,000 more people a year who apply for life insurance will find out the terms available to them from that insurer immediately rather than waiting hours, days or months to find out. This is a significant improvement and should enable protection conversations to happen with more confidence in different settings.

For those who aren't accepted straight away, decisions are made quicker in some circumstances due to a use of alternative medical evidence or use of electronic GPRs - but for the unlucky ones cases can still take months from application to terms being offered.

The picture around access is a mixed one. In essence the inputs remain the same - reinsurers invest in global research on medical conditions and produce ratings manuals that are followed by the majority of UK insurers. As a consequence of medical improvements and this research, significantly better terms are now available for people living with diabetes and HIV than were available for 10 years ago.

The new future

Having highlighted the difficulty in predicting what the trends will be over a decade I step gingerly into this part. Many organisations continue to plan in quarters rather than months, weeks or days and so it is perhaps unsurprising that change is slow to come, and decades pass in the blink of the eye. A personal lowlight of this decade was at a conference in 2013 when a speaker said "now, as we move into the 21st century" - and no one blinked!

From a technical perspective I believe the major things we currently underwrite least accurately are e-cigarettes and mental health. It is interesting to consider the very different work that needs to be done on both of these to highlight why underwriting is such an interesting place to be.

For vaping we need rigorous analysis of cold, hard science and work with actuaries and chief medical officers to ensure that we charge a reasonable premium rather than just settle on smoker rates because they have a few of the same ingredients and you put them in your mouth. For mental health the challenge is a broader one - how to better phrase questions that reflect changing societal attitudes and how to help to be a part of propositions that help more people rather than less in the next decade.

More generally, there will be improvement to communication and explanation around what underwriters do and why individual decisions are made. Within our Access To Insurance Underwriting Trust and Transparency workstream we have an ‘oven ready' Explaining Underwriting Decisions document to deliver in 2020. All insurers have worked together on this alongside charities, advisers and reinsurers to try and improve the communication that takes place when decisions are made to change, or not, offer terms to an individual. I think that fronting up and explaining why we do what we do will improve confidence in what is happening here.

Finally, to return to the predictions of 2010 - there will be real and significant considerations to be made around genetics, electronic data records and the prospect of underwriting using more external data sources - but like it or not, I think the underwriter is here to stay in one form or another!

Andrew Wibberley is director of Alea Risk