COVER Excellence Awards 2025 launched

The COVER Excellence Awards return for 2025, the awards aim to recognise the providers and intermediaries making a difference in the protection and health industry.
Across 23 categories, the awards seek to highlight key players from across the value chain, from protection leaders and rising stars, to specialist intermediaries and technology offerings. The awards are open for entry until 4 July, 2025, so put your best foot forward and show the industry what you've got to offer. Cameron Roberts, editor, COVER, said: "It seems like only yesterday we were recognising the 2024 winners of the Excellence Awards, but so much has changed in the last few months, I can't wait to see how the industry is responding. "The Financial Conduct Authority's Pure ...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.