COVER Excellence Awards 2025 launched

Deadline for entry, 4 July, 2025

clock • 2 min read

The COVER Excellence Awards return for 2025, the awards aim to recognise the providers and intermediaries making a difference in the protection and health industry.

Across 23 categories, the awards seek to highlight key players from across the value chain, from protection leaders and rising stars, to specialist intermediaries and technology offerings. The awards are open for entry until 4 July, 2025, so put your best foot forward and show the industry what you've got to offer. Cameron Roberts, editor, COVER, said: "It seems like only yesterday we were recognising the 2024 winners of the Excellence Awards, but so much has changed in the last few months, I can't wait to see how the industry is responding. "The Financial Conduct Authority's Pure ...

