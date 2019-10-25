How to ensure 'added value services' truly add value

Laura Tranter quizzes advisers about how extra services are providing tangible qualities to policies

At a recent round table discussion on the future of added value services, several important questions were raised: Why do we offer value add services to our customers? Are the take up, usage and results tangible?

What challenges face insurers and advisers in relation to added value services? What do customers really want from them? And is 'added value' the best and most appropriate description we can come up with?

A recurring theme throughout the debate, especially from adviser firms, was around the need to add value but also to keep it simple.

Health benefits

"I would love to see the protection industry become synonymous with providing everyday health benefits that really deliver extra value." said Ian Sawyer, commercial director at Assured Futures.

He added: "However, whilst product differentiation is attractive to insurers, some uniformity is needed for advisers to make these benefits part of the advice conversation. If they remain a complex matrix of varying services, many advisers will avoid the subject. It must be clear, simple, and of genuine value and for me that means video GPs, second opinion services and mental health support. Not rafts of meaningless discounts."

Peter Hamilton, head of retail protection, Zurich agreed: "There's little doubt that over time we'll see insurance continue to move away from the financial indemnification of risk to a more holistic, all round service. We see it in general insurance, with, for example, the use of telematics promoting safer driving and lower premiums, advice on home and business security, and ‘connected' homes using sensors to prevent loss or damage before a claim arises."

Differentiation

Advisers are aware of the need for insurers to differentiate on more than just price, but it's also important to understand how the conflict can impact advisers. A product or service provider could ask 10 advisers the same question and often get nine different answers. But if you then build all nine options it doesn't mean you're keeping everyone happy - quite possibly the opposite. There's a delicate balance to be struck and finding exactly where it sits may often vary from one adviser to the next.

When talking to adviser firms it is clear they have had to build their own internal spreadsheets, or matrixes, in order to keep up with which insurer is offering which added value service, when it applies, who for and whether there are any limitations.

"Protection is about far more than the money but throwing everything at a product and seeing what sticks is not only expensive for insurers, it is unhelpful and confusing to the people we are trying to help. When a person or a company pays for a policy, we believe they should be getting support they can use every day, as well as peace of mind. If that support is difficult to access or unclear about when it can help, it won't be used, and customers will lose out." said Jonathan Ford, director of individual protection at Canada Life.

Tangible value

And what about the customer? With GP waiting times now at two to three weeks for many people, we know that GP access is becoming an important issue in society, especially for those with young children. According to a recent story in The Mirror newspaper the NHS is at breaking point as ‘millions' are forced to wait a month to see their GP.

In a recent survey of 2,000 consumers, we found that almost a third must wait two weeks or more to see a GP. Given a range of options, 24/7 GP services were considered the most valuable ‘added-value' benefit to insurance plans and two fifths (44%) would be more likely to buy or switch their health or life insurance if such added-value benefits were included.

Roy McLoughlin at Cavendish Ware agrees. He said: "Added value services have been a welcome and incredibly practical addition to protection policies that also help to ‘humanise' the entire area of protection insurance.

"While we should be careful as an industry not to detract from the importance of the main cover itself, we should also remember that one of the key learnings from the Seven Families project was that the additional services were often considered by the families to be just as important as the money. People, including advisers, like real stories they can quickly empathise with, which is why case studies can be so important."

So, the message from advisers to us product and service providers is loud and clear - keep adding value, but keep it simple at the same time.

Laura Tranter is marketing manager for Medical Solutions