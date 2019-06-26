Johnny Timpson: Challenging the status quo

Protection specialist and DWP disability champion explores how industry collaboration can improve access to insurance

Nearly 14 million people in the UK are living with a disability. With a spending power of almost £250 billion, the disabled community represents a significant segment of consumers.

And yet despite this, too many disabled customers are unable to find insurance cover which suits their needs and is affordable, leaving them at a significant disadvantage regarding their long-term financial security.

In fact, research from the disability charity Scope has found that 26% of disabled adults say they have been charged more for insurance or denied cover altogether because of their impairment or condition. What's more, where there are products and providers that suit the needs of disabled customers, these often aren't signposted clearly enough, meaning that navigating insurance can be challenging.

As an industry, we must do more to listen to and address the needs of our disabled customers, something that is a major focus for us at Scottish Widows and the work we do in protection. While there is always more to be done, I'm proud to say that the financial protection sector has made positive steps towards removing some of the barriers which can prevent disabled people from accessing life, income protection and critical illness cover.

Industry collaboration

In my role as a Department for Work & Pensions (DWP) Disability Champion, I have been bringing together representatives from the insurance industry, regulatory bodies and charities for the first time to look at how to make the industry more inclusive and transparent for disabled consumers.

At the end of 2018, the inaugural meeting of the DWP Champion Access to Insurance Working Group took place, kick-starting a programme of activity looking at how the industry can make its products and services deliver better outcomes for disabled people.

Firstly, the working group is exploring how to develop a signposting system for consumers, supported by charities and consumer groups that can point customers to the provider that can best help them.

We are also seeking to improve underwriting transparency and practices around chronic health conditions and disabilities, improve standards and create a framework for those who distribute protection products.

It is our aim to develop a proposal for greater accessibility to insurance, through the workplace, to share best practice across the industry.

Challenging the status quo

The protection industry itself can play an important role in delivering this change by implementing a more inclusive approach in their workplaces. Providers can do more to understand the challenges facing disabled customers through conducting an accessibility audit of their organisation and providing disability-focused customer service training to staff.

Providers can also take small but important steps such as appointing a member of the board or senior leadership as the organisation's ‘disability champion' and signing up to the government's Disability Confident scheme to demonstrate their commitment to becoming an inclusive workplace.

The groundwork has been set, and now it is up to all insurance providers to demonstrate to disabled customers that they are a real priority.

Only then can we ensure that disabled people aren't missing out on products and services that can offer a significant boost to the financial security of nearly 14 million people in the UK.

Johnny Timpson is a protection specialist for Scottish Widows

