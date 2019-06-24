Paul Yates: New generation rent

In light of L&G's rental protection plan pilot, the time is right to give renters better access to protection, says Paul Yates

There are many challenges facing the UK housing market. House price inflation exceeding wage growth means that more people are faced with no option but to rent.

Since 1997, mortgaged households have reduced from 42% to 30%[1] with ‘generation rent' becoming an accepted part of the UK housing market.

However, demographic changes and economic pressures also mean that people in the UK are leaving the family home later and renting for longer, as they find it increasingly difficult to become a homeowner.

Figures show that in 2017/18, there were 4.5 million households in the private rental sector. Nearly half (44%) of private renters were 25-34 year olds, but nearly one in three (28%) were 35-44 year olds and over a third (35%) of all private renters had dependents[i], so very much a ‘new generation rent'.

The protection needs of new generation rent

It is well established that protection products are purchased at key life stages and events, such as getting married, starting a family or buying a house. So, if these key life events are happening later in life, will the protection triggers and needs be the same for this new renting generation?

iPipeline, with Holloway Friendly, conducted research[ii] to establish whether the change in demographic of the new generation rent highlighted any changes or a shift in their approach and also to gain views and understanding of their protection needs.

Unsurprisingly, the main reason why renters decide not to purchase protection cover is still cost based. Nearly half, (42%) said the cost of protection put them off.

With tenants spending more than half their wages on rent, it's understandable that their household budget will be squeezed.

Poor product awareness and lack of availability were also shown to be major barriers. Of the 26% of renters surveyed who have an existing protection product in place, 74% said that they were confused or didn't understand the protection provided. And although the majority of agents (75%) stated that they want to offer renters cover for when they aren't able to pay their rent, a quarter (25%) said they don't because of the administration expense and the regulation restrictions.

Renting might be seen by some people as more flexible than owning your own home, but it can come at a financial cost, with renters often paying a higher proportion of their income for the roof over their heads than homeowners.

Renters may also be more vulnerable than homeowners when it comes to the impact of financial problems. While banks have been strongly encouraged by the government to take a more lenient ‘last resort' approach to repossessions when mortgage payments are missed, private landlords may not have the same financial capacity when it comes to missed rent.

For these reasons renters arguably need income protection as much or more than homeowners. Protecting income is a great way for renters to take financial control of some of the uncertainty that comes with renting. And if they do want to get on the property ladder in future, it can help them protect against the negative impact of sickness on their credit rating (which they'll need for a mortgage), or against eating into a deposit they've been working hard to save up.

It's clear there is a gap in the tenant market for protection products, and Legal & General has got the ball rolling with the pilot of its rental protection plan. We expect many other companies to come to market with focused products in the near future.

Our research shows that the new generation rent, like the previous generation rent, need a better understanding of the importance of having cover in place to help provide them with financial security. Highlighting to renters that, like with homeowners, it should be a priority, involves straight-talking conversations and asking some potentially difficult questions.

Renters really need support. We need to provide them with simple solutions to help them keep a roof over their heads, particularly if they're unable to work or become ill.

This is where a human approach and getting in front of renters, rather than just providing online solutions, could make a difference. Advisers are then able to really understand what matters to them and any false perceptions of protection cover being expensive can be addressed upfront. We need to see a step change so that the ‘new generation rent', as well as all renters, are more financially secure.

Paul Yates is product strategy director at iPipeline.