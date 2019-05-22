Protection Watch: Kevin Carr's verdicts on recent developments

Kevin Carr delivers his verdict on five key developments in the protection space

1. Fade to Grey

While progress continues to be made, the exact situation regarding whether the presence of an income protection claim could impact a client's state benefits remains a grey area for advisers and insurers. For context, not very many people have income protection, not everyone claims on it, and those who do may not be too worried about losing some entitlement to means tested state benefits, such as Universal Credit. Advisers should, however, be clear with clients that risks may exist. What we do know is that the DWP is engaging positively with the industry and has agreed some high-level principles specifically around policies where the claim is used to repay (or partly repay) a mortgage, although the details are less clear. As it stands nothing is completely watertight but, if the product is intended to be used for mortgage repayment (and stated in the terms and conditions that it can be), has ‘mortgage' in the title of the product, and if the benefit is being paid directly to the lender there ‘should' be no impact on the client's state benefits. It may also help if the ‘reason why' letter from the adviser (and any recorded calls) also make it clear that the policy was intended for mortgage repayment. The grey areas arise if the policy does not satisfy these conditions but is being used to pay a mortgage none the less. Various industry bodies are currently working together to bring further clarity on the matter.

Verdict: Promising lead

2. When I'm Sixty-Four

Controversy is growing around the potential connection between income protection policies and changes to the state pension age. The state pension age is currently 65 for men and gradually rises for women from 60 to 65. By October 2020, it will reach 66 for both sexes. The government is planning further increases, which will raise the state pension age from 66 to 67 between 2026 and 2028. Some people who have bought income protection cover to run until their intended retirement age could be caught out by the changes and advisers should make sure clients are aware. While healthy clients should be able to extend the length of the plan, those with health conditions or those who might already be claiming could be stuck.

Verdict: Back to the lab

3. Great Things

New data from a range of sources including the ABI, Association of Financial Mutuals, GRiD, iPipeline and IRESS continues to show impressive increase in protection across the UK for both sales and claims. According to the ABI, 97.6% of all claims were paid last year while new data from iPipeline showed new mortgage broker protection business up 90%.

Verdict: Promising lead

4. Feeling Good

LifeSearch and MorganAsh have launched a joint campaign challenging the protection industry to improve the way it handles claims. The new report, entitled A Vision for Feelgood Claims, talks about a shared mission to make the claim the industry's core product, rather than the policy. The key areas of the report including allowing specialist advisers or nurse case managers to facilitate the claims process on a customer's behalf, making the claim process more about rehabilitation and support, providing support for all policyholders who are seriously ill, and measuring the impact.

Verdict: Promising lead

5. Come together

Mental health and underwriting, the new world of advertising, and collaboration between the group and individual protection markets are some of the topics on the agenda for this year's Protection Review conference, which will be held in London on 11 July. Speakers include ABI, AIG, Canada Life, Cavendish Ware, Cura, Future Proof, LV=, Premier Choice and The Telegraph.

Verdict: Promising lead

Kevin Carr is chief executive of Protection Review and managing director of Carr Consulting and Communications