Adam Saville: The addiction of thinking

In light of yesterday's announcement that Lord Stevenson will be presenting the closing keynote address at the inaugural COVER Mental Health Forum next month (14 March), a comment in a blog post from the man of the hour was brought to my attention by an industry friend.

‘He says it is "presumptive" to think there must be an external factor - such as work - that causes an episode of depression,' it reads.

‘"The big question is what does cause [these episodes]," he says. "The truth is we don't really know." He puts it down to a combination of biological and environmental factors.'

Of course, this got me thinking. I'm no psychologist but I have read a fair share around the subject. Across the books I've read, corresponding themes reoccur - in particular our experience of trauma, attachment to people, places and things by way of soothing and the impact of our environment on how we see ourselves as individuals.

Mental health

In life, we all have our ups and downs - I have spoken publically about my own encounter with bereavement and grief - and I am encouraged that the term ‘mental health' is no longer spoken about strictly in relation to ‘mental illness'. Like physical health, we all have mental health - and I am a firm believer that we have a responsibility to exercise our minds in the same way we keep our bodies fit.

The question, then, for many, is what does exercising the mind actually entail? The mental benefit of physical exercise, I believe, is only one part of the puzzle. Therefore, I was encouraged to see Vitality enhance their mental health cover yesterday and initiate ‘Vitality Healthy Mind' in August last year, a proposition which incentivises users to engage in mindfulness and meditation exercises on apps such as Headspace, Buddify and Calm.

Mindfulness

The emergence of mindfulness and the practice of meditation is steadily becoming more mainstream. The art of quieting the mind within a world as fraught and divided as this one is - excuse the pun - a ‘no brainer', but embedded in yoga is an ethos that the Western world - within the corporate space especially - would do well to investigate.

And they are not new ideas. It was Shakespeare that said: ‘There is nothing either good or bad, but thinking makes it so'. And there is opportunity in that: if we can regulate our thoughts - or at least create distance between them - we can then have the power to observe our emotions, choose how we react to them and, as a result, shape our worlds as we see fit.

‘Negative states such as anger, anxiety, hatred, resentment, discontent, envy, jealousy, and so on, are not recognised as negative but totally justified and are further misperceived not as self-created but as caused by someone else or an external factor,' writes Echkart Tolle in ‘A New Earth'.

He goes on to say that the ego - who we think we are in relation to our external environment when we say ‘I' - ‘cannot distinguish between a situation and its interpretation of and reaction to that situation'. Tolle believes however that, given the right tools, we can be much more than that.

Could this be what Lord Stevenson is getting close to when he distinguishes between the presumption of the ‘external factor' and the ‘truth' of what causes poor mental health?

Addiction

Recovering alcoholic and stand-up comedian Craig Ferguson once said, "I don't have a drinking problem, I have a thinking problem". His point is that it is his relationship with alcohol - not alcohol itself - that is the cause of his addition. He was "self-medicating" and only by facing the root cause of the problem - in himself - could he do something about it.

Gabor Mate's ‘In the Realm of Hungry Ghosts' is a brilliant but dark portrayal of life in the slums of Downtown Vancouver in which he explores the connection between trauma and addiction, in particular to class-A drugs. However his view is that we are all in some way addicted to aspects of our external environment as a way of soothing ourselves - for example, he is a workaholic and addicted to buying classical music CDs.

He regards drug addicts as human beings who need to be healed rather than criminals to be forced out of society by the ‘war on drugs'. He argues the same level of compassion can be applied to individuals who need to work all hours to achieve satisfaction, shop for an improved sense of self-worth or repeatedly use social media to achieve momentary escape, for example.

Awareness

With openness, honesty and self-awareness - something the corporate world seems to be embracing - comes a greater sense of responsibility. No longer should we live in a society - or working environment - which expects us to be ok at all times. We're human beings, with flaws, limitations and emotions, and pain and suffering is inevitable in life, so it is progress - through acceptance and growth - we should be striving for, not outward perfection.

In a society predicated on the two most toxic emotional states - fear (through tabloids) and desire (through consumerism) - these are conversations that we all can be having. How healthily do we engage with our instinctive needs and wants? What does my urge to search for something outside myself - to gain security, validation, even love - say about how whole I am as a person? Who can I talk to about this? And how is the workplace helping?

Of course, there is a huge difference between serious, diagnosed mental illness, such as bi-polar and schizophrenia, and the mental health challenges most of us face every day. But, at the risk of sounding cheesy, it is worth remembering that the solution to common anxiety can often be found within. To paraphrase Carl Jung, through understanding our ‘shadow' - the darker, more hidden aspects of our consciousness - we can gain a greater sense of our true nature. However it often takes a bit of hard work - some growing pains - to get there.

As Emma Mamo from Mind said in the original blog post: "It's a common misconception that having a mental health problem is a sign of personal weakness. In fact, living with or recovering from a mental health problem can help people build up a variety of skills, such as resilience, self-awareness and empathy, that lend themselves well to effectively managing a workforce."

Adam Saville is the editor of COVER

