Katya Maclean: Future-proofing protection

Guardian FS proposition director explores how cover can reflect the changing dynamics of modern relationships

Something I talk a lot about is the need for protection policies to adapt with our changing lifestyles. You may have heard me share my own story at the COVER Summit last year.

My life, like many, hasn't stepped sensibly along the traditional timeline in which babies come after house purchases and marriages last forever. Life is unpredictable and yet advisers are left facing the impossible task of recommending policies to their clients that stay relevant for decades.

Perhaps most importantly, the dynamics of modern relationships are changing. Marriage, while still the most common family set-up, is on the fall according to the Office of National Statistics (ONS), with the cohabiting couple family now the fastest growing group.

For those who do still choose to marry, the typical age of those tying the knot for the first-time has been rising steadily since the 1970s and the average marriage now lasts just over 12 years.

Divorce is on the rise, particularly amongst the older generation and linked to this, marriage amongst over-65s has increased in the decade from 2004 to 2014. Of these, unsurprisingly, 92% were divorcees, widows or widowers remarrying. The number of same sex couple families is also increasing.

When it comes to children, people are having them later, or increasingly not at all. The average age of a first-time mother in England and Wales has risen to almost 29, and 47% of women now don't have children by the age of 30.

What do these changing demographics mean for our industry?

Protecting a customer's lifestyle means understanding what clients need now, but also building in contingency for what they might need in the future. In other words, what a person wants to protect today, will likely be very different to what they need to protect ten years down the line. Advisers need to look for policies that will stand the test of time. On the other side, providers have a duty to incorporate this future-proofing into their products, so advisers can offer their clients the best protection for the long term.

There is a case to argue that you can only truly future-proof a policy if you're considering each element of cover as separate. The reason to do it in this way is so that customers are not left vulnerable in the future if their circumstances change, or if they've had to make a claim on one part of their policy. It is true that this makes it harder to retro-fit a product range neatly into existing industry product categories and comparison sites. But we strongly believe that future-proofing protection is the right thing to do for the customer and it helps advisers navigate changing client demographics with more confidence.

Dual life

At Guardian, this rationale was fundamental to our decision to offer only dual life policies, not joint life first death. At first, this concept meets some resistance, particularly if the adviser is talking to their client about putting protection in place to cover a mortgage. The obvious question is why would the survivor need more cover if their mortgage has been paid off by the first life claim? The answer is that life doesn't stop for the other partner, even if their spouse dies. They may go on to enter into a new relationship, move home and take out a new mortgage, or continue to raise the family. Whatever they do, their life continues, yet it will be harder for them to get any other type of cover in the future. Not least because they've grown older. But if you cover two individual lives, then you get two separate payouts, which leaves the survivor's cover in force for the next phase of their life.

Another example is when you look at a life and CI policy as an alternative to accelerated CIC. Typically, people who need to claim for the critical illness part of an accelerated CIC policy - for instance after a heart attack - can be left without life cover, when in fact they now have a greater need for it following this diagnosis and claim. We believe that it makes sense for most people to have life cover that is independent from their critical illness, so that the life cover remains intact at the same price even when a customer has claimed for the critical illness element. That's why all our life and CI policies come as independent parts, and we give clients a discount for buying them together.

Child cover

We also think that children's critical illness cover (CIC) should be separate. Not everyone has children so why should everyone pay to protect them? By separating the children's cover out, each customer can pay the right amount for their policy, adding in the children if that's something they want to do.

It is not just us who thinks this is the right way forward. We hear from our partners that increasingly their advisers are separating out cover. Future-proofing protection means giving advisers access to policies that will remain relevant for a client's entire lifetime, not just address their needs at point of sale. What we need now is for advisers to have the confidence to explain to their clients why protecting yourself in a way that stays relevant through life's twists and turns, is worth paying for.

Katya Maclean is proposition director of Guardian Financial Services

