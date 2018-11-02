Christine Husbands: Value-added services and building trust

Services such as nurse advice, second medical opinions and bereavement counselling all add something invaluable to protection, says RedArc MD

Recent research carried out by the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) found that consumers still have areas of mistrust with insurers, with many believing that providers are more focused on maximising profit than looking after their best interests of their customers.

The CII was set up 100 years ago to address the issue of public confidence in insurance and in more recent times, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has brought legislation to ensure that insurers and advisers act in the best interests of the consumer, the latest of which being the Insurance Distribution Directive (IDD). Yet the mistrust still exists.

Many hours have been spent looking at how to address this, and at first glance it may appear that value-added services have little to do with building trust, but in practice, they're integral.

Value-added services

Over the last decade, there has been a big increase in the number of protection insurers offering additional services such as nurse advice, second medical opinions, bereavement counselling, virtual GPs and retail benefits such as discounted gym membership and cinema vouchers.

At face value, the reason for the inclusion of additional services by insurers may be seen to differentiate themselves from competitors, and provide something more tangible or appealing than just the financial protection itself. However, the nature of many of the services offered means that in some cases very powerful, life-changing support is given which not only adds value/provides a competitive differentiator, but it also builds trust in the insurer and intermediary: we typically hear patients commenting that the support has been more valuable than the insurance pay out itself.

Several insurers make services available to policyholders and their families at any time, even if there is no reason to claim. This gives a tangible ongoing benefit to all customers, not just those who are unfortunate enough to have cause to make a claim. Indeed, in some cases the use of value-added services at an early stage may prevent or reduce the severity of a claim.

Trusted services

According to Ipsos MORI in their 2017 Veracity Index, nursing is the most trusted profession; so value-added services provided by nurses have an immediate advantage in building trust for the companies they represent.

With stretched resources, nurses in the NHS are rarely able to spend any length of time talking to patients, so a service provided by a nurse with time available to really listen and give tailored advice can make a massive difference to the patient and their families.

A service provided by an experienced professional brings the additional benefit of the ‘human touch'. The power of personal advice and guidance should not be underestimated when people are feeling worried, isolated and vulnerable.

An insurer who provides practical and emotional support at difficult times is highly regarded; 96% of our patients say it enhanced their view of the insurer. Scottish Widows Care provides RedArc's personal nurse service, although there have been very few claims, many customers and families have benefitted from nurse advice and support with orthopaedic conditions, concerns around surgery, mental ill health, caring responsibilities and bereavement.

An unexpected outcome of the Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) Seven Families campaign was the impact of the value-added services. Commenting on added value services, Tracey Clarke, the first recipient of the Seven Families income benefit said: "They are one of the many bonuses of income protection insurance that are so valuable above and beyond the financial aspects of such policies."

This demonstration of integrity, of truly caring for customers, moves the agenda on from competing on price, numbers of conditions covered and percentages of claims paid, to stories of real help for real customers with real difficulties.

Advisers

Although protection intermediaries already have a duty to act in the customer's best interests when arranging cover, the current FCA consultation on introducing a new duty of care in financial services would bring a greater responsibility to advisers to ensure that they do so.

Advisers may have to be better equipped and confident to describe the services, their differences and relevance to their customers, not just at point of sale but at appropriate points as their customers' lives progress.

Leveraging trust

The protection industry has worked hard to increase consumer trust over the years, not just as a result of financial regulation, but because it is the right thing to do.

The protection industry has a ‘hidden-gem' in its excellent range of value-added services but many customers are unaware of them, have forgotten or don't know how to access them when they need to. Technology can make a big difference to this: many insurers are looking at tools for regular customer engagement, and this provides a great opportunity to promote the services available. Similarly, the best advice portals must up their game in the area of value-added services to recognise the important contribution these services bring to the products.

Scottish Widows have recently launched a series of videos featuring a RedArc personal nurse adviser that clearly demonstrates the impact that value-added benefits can bring. Watch them here.

Added-value services create the wow-factor in the protection industry, building trust in a way that just a successful payment of a claim will not.

Christine Husbands is managing director of RedArc Nurses

Did you miss our value-added services webinar? Watch it again here